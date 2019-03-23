This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Honey and Celia.
Honey (A017195) acquired its name because Honey is the sweetest dog you’ll ever meet, at least that’s what people say. Do you have room in your heart for her? Please stop by the ARC and ask to see Honey.
Celia (A016992) is a domestic short hair with a brown tabby and white coat. Celia is a pretty girl with her sweet expression, pink nose and captivating eyes. She’s a young adult, friendly and playful. When Celia isn’t busy kneading and flirting, she’s quite photogenic. She’s dreaming of being adopted and having a wonderful home. Celia plans to make the most of her formal debut this week, so plan to come and get acquainted.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Honey and Celia are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.