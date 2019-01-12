Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Mia and Mickey.
Mia the Chihuahua is one of our newer additions to the shelter’s puppy room. She’s a small bundle of love with a full personality. Mia was brought in with her friend, Sissy Pie, when her owner unfortunately passed. Mia is approximately 3 years old and house trained. Mia is playful and polite, loves being held, and is quite affectionate. Mia would be the best companion a human could ask for. Please come meet Mia today and see for yourself how wonderful she is.
Meet Mickey! He’s a big boy with a big heart. He’s a 7 ½ year old male tan and black tabby with soft green eyes. Once he’s comfortable in his surroundings, he’s an absolute love bug and a great companion. His hobbies include climbing on shelves and hiding in cabinets, playing with ribbons and feathers, singing, cuddling, and lounging around. He loves attention and he loves to be petted. He wants to be in a single cat household, or at least have a space to himself. He’s an office cat for the time being, but is much deserving of a forever family to love him.
Our 2019 Heroes & Hounds Galveston Firefighter Calendars are still available for purchase. Check out our website for a link to order, or stop by the shelter to pick one up in person.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.