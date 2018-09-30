The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Porter.
Porter is looking for a new home. He is very friendly, likes to play and run around, but also loves to lay and cuddle. If you would like to visit Porter, come by so he can offer you some kisses and see if you can be forever pals.
Friendswood Animal control is at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or you can call 281-996-3390.
The adoption fee is $50 and it covers a veterinarian exam, first round of vaccines, heart-worm testing, neuter and a microchip too.
