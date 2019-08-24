This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Juno and Nikki.
Heavenly Juno (A018904) is a domestic short hair with a brown tabby and white coat and is a special girl. She’s friendly, curious, playful, outgoing and obviously beautiful to behold. Tabby M, alert ears, soft coat, sparkling white bib and paws — check all the boxes, yes. Juno’s eyes merit special attention; they’re huge and expressive. Juno is about 2 years old, spayed, hope chest packed, and ready to find her forever home.
Love blue eyes? Well, Nikki (A019692) is unique with one blue eye and one brown eye. She’s a beautiful yellow Lab mix. She’s only 2 years old, and she’s already spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. She has been a complete doll with all staff and all volunteers. We hope you will consider fostering or adopting Nikki this week.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Juno and Nikki available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
