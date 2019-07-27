Yawl Ketch the SpiritLast year, the League City community came together to heave their support behind a worthy cause. In the nautical evening and annual fundraiser, community members set a course, raising their sails to help children in need of behavioral health services.
They were all there to support the Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Texas annual fundraiser. Mayor Pat Hallisey and his beautiful wife, Janice, attended, along with League City Manager John Baumgartner, and his wife, Dee Dee.
Also Amber Murphy, Devereux Texas Executive Director Pam Reed, Shawna Erminger and Ashley Walters attended the event. (Murphy and Erminger own wedding and events venue Butler’s Courtyard, 122 Michigan Ave. in League City.)
The gang will get together again Aug. 1 at Opus Ocean Grille, 1510 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. There’ll be delicious food, music, a live auction, refreshing cocktails and other fun activities. The goal is to bring the community together and raise awareness and support for our young children overcoming obstacles.
The reception begins at 6:30 p.m. with dinner and program beginning a 7:15 p.m. Live dancing and music begins at 8 p.m. Contact Nancy Rivera at 281-316-5456 for information.
Mamma mia, what a mea culpa
Sometimes, we all wish we can have a do-over and that includes yours truly. In my July 14 Out and About column, Tom Schwenk of Tom’s Galveston Real Estate, should have received kudos and recognition for his generous support as the major sponsor who underwrote Island ETC (East-End Theatre Company’s) opening-night gala event.
Mark Lumen, longtime ETC volunteer, thank you for your support of our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.