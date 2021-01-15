Reid Lepo, a fourth-grader at Oppo Elementary School in Galveston and son of Brian and Kristen Lepo, stands for a picture with his annual donation in the lobby of the Salvation Army of Galveston County.
Reid Lepo, 10, presents his annual check donation to Holly McDonald, community relations/development manager at The Salvation Army of Galveston County.
COURTESY
At the ripe old age of 7, Reid Lepo, son of Brian and Kristen Lepo, made a life-changing decision that has impacted others’ lives in a significant and heartwarming way.
For the past four years, Reid, now a fourth-grader at Oppo Elementary School in Galveston, has chosen to donate the money given to him as a Christmas gift from his family to the Salvation Army of Galveston County.
