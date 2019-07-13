This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Arwen and Cher.
Arwen (A017501) has a sparkling white coat trimmed with brown tabby markings, big eyes, a heart-shaped nose, admirable ears and whiskers, and has a slender build added to her delicate beauty. She’s almost 2 years old, spayed, and has her rabies certificate in order. Arwen is a sweet, friendly and playful young lady.
If you can’t tell by her diva costume, Cher (A018808) is a real catch. Because she’s such a superstar, any picture taken of her is sure to be magazine worthy. She’s a classic beauty. Just look at those spots. If you haven’t heard already, Cher is looking for the perfect match. If you think you can treat her like the princess she really is, she’s willing to meet with you.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Arwen and Cher are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.