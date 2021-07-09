Hilda Rebolledo, owner of Amazing Grace Nursery in Alvin, stands inside her booth at the recent Market on the Bayou hosted by the Dickinson Chamber of Commerce at 4217 Hwy 3. Rebolledo tells the story of her mother, Graviella Soliz, who loved plants and surrounded herself with them. After her mother’s death, Rebolledo became the caretaker of her mother’s legacy.
Hilda Rebolledo, owner of Amazing Grace Nursery in Alvin, stands inside her booth at the recent Market on the Bayou hosted by the Dickinson Chamber of Commerce at 4217 Hwy 3. Rebolledo tells the story of her mother, Graviella Soliz, who loved plants and surrounded herself with them. After her mother’s death, Rebolledo became the caretaker of her mother’s legacy.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Shannon and Jeff Boynton sell their pickles, jams, jellies and more at the recent Market on the Bayou in Dickinson. Jeff Boynton served as a U.S. Army medic with tours in Somalia and Haiti.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Baker Delia Smith, far right, staffs her booth at the recent Market on the Bayou in Dickinson with, from left, her daughter Maria Smith, family friend Macey Medina and her other daughter Paige Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.