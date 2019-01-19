The Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Spud and Pam.
Meet Spud, a 5-year-old squat bodied Staffordshire terrier mix with the sweetest personality. With 60 pounds packed into a short, muscular, brown and white body, he’s what we would affectionately describe as a “big little dog.” Spud has a gentle, non-reactive demeanor and we think he will do great with other dogs or pets. He absolutely loves to be the center of attention and is very smart. Those big brown eyes just plea for cuddles, and we don’t know how anyone could say no. Come see this happy boy’s smile in person, he’s sure to brighten your day.
Sweet, mild-mannered Pam has been with us since September waiting for her future family. Pam is a 4-year-old gray tabby. She’s a calm lap lump who just wants a sunny spot to hang out with people who love her. You can usually find her near a window in our open-sided community cat room laying with her paws tucked under her chest like a little loaf of love and waiting patiently for someone to notice how special she is. Come meet this sweet lady today.
Our 2019 Heroes & Hounds Galveston Firefighter Calendars are still available for purchase. Check out our website for a link to order, or stop by the shelter to pick one up in person.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
