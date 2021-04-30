From left, Sunshine Center’s Sonya Faulk, board President Laura Tacquard, Kristie Barlow, Debbie Janson, Stephanie Correia and Nancy Ritzmann channel spring in preparation for the center’s Mother’s Day Market fundraiser taking place Saturday, May 1, 2021.
For 68 years, the Sunshine Center has provided critical services for individuals with developmental disabilities. Like so many important resources, the center was forced to close its doors in March 2020 in response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases.
It was a necessary decision made in the best interest of the center’s clients’ safety. But the closure was disruptive in many ways. Sunshine Center clients thrive on the interactions they experience physically being at the center. So in September, the center opened its doors once again and welcomed its clients back and began the work of helping them regain what they had lost, including vital life skills, socialization with their peers, exercise, creative activities and more.
