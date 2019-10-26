The Gentlemen’s Committee Reception are, Mike Wegner, left, Gulshan Sharma, VJ Tramonte, Raymond Brouillard, Steven Conner, Greg Barnes, Gary Siller, Frank Dominguez, Bill Ansell, Doug McLeod, Craig Kovacevich, Charlie Worthen and David Herrin. Not pictured were, Rob Brezina, Randy Ellis, Charles Gilkinson, Jim Grant, Shawn Jones, Jerome Karam, Lee Kinard, Vic Matthews, Danny Quigley, Fred Raschke and Alton Todd.
Fred and Kim Raschke attend the 100th anniversary gala for Bay Area Council Scouts.
Carla Peoples/Courtesy
Jim and Dancie Ware, and Marie and Chris Robb attend the 100th anniversary gala for Bay Area Council Scouts.
Carla Peoples/Courtesy
Bob and Gina Spagnola attend the 100th anniversary gala for Bay Area Council Scouts.
Carla Peoples/Courtesy
Chita Craft and Charlie Tinsley attend the 100th anniversary gala for Bay Area Council Scouts.
Carla Peoples/Courtesy
The Gentlemen’s Committee Reception are, Mike Wegner, left, Gulshan Sharma, VJ Tramonte, Raymond Brouillard, Steven Conner, Greg Barnes, Gary Siller, Frank Dominguez, Bill Ansell, Doug McLeod, Craig Kovacevich, Charlie Worthen and David Herrin. Not pictured were, Rob Brezina, Randy Ellis, Charles Gilkinson, Jim Grant, Shawn Jones, Jerome Karam, Lee Kinard, Vic Matthews, Danny Quigley, Fred Raschke and Alton Todd.
Courtesy
Jim Grant, left, and Bill Ansell attend the Gentlemen’s Committee Reception at Open Gates.
Here’s the scoop from around Galveston this week, Scout’s honor.
The Bay Area Council Boy Scouts of America is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and celebrated by hosting a gala on Oct. 19. Guests were welcomed to the beautiful Moody Gardens Convention Center with a VIP reception, followed by a delicious dinner and informative program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.