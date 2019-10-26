Here’s the scoop from around Galveston this week, Scout’s honor.

The Bay Area Council Boy Scouts of America is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and celebrated by hosting a gala on Oct. 19. Guests were welcomed to the beautiful Moody Gardens Convention Center with a VIP reception, followed by a delicious dinner and informative program.

Hayley Hardcastle covers the social scene in Galveston. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at islandhopping@galvnews.com with “Island Hopping” in the subject line.

