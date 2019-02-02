The Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Ekko and Miss Doubtfire.
Meet Ekko. Ekko weighs about 25 pounds and has gorgeous black, white and brown markings similar to a beagle. He is the size of a Jack Russell terrier. Ekko is 1-year-old and a bundle of energy. Playing of any kind is his favorite sport. He walks well on a leash, however still needs a little work to be house trained. Ekko absolutely loves being petted and gets along well with most dogs. He’s the cutest, sweetest boy.
Miss Doubtfire is a retired mama of eight kittens, all of which have found homes except her. She’s currently spending her days lounging in our community cat room waiting patiently for her forever home. She’s cat-friendly and enjoys sitting on laps and being petted. Miss Doubtfire has been with us for over three months and has quickly become a shelter favorite with her gentle soul and great mannerisms. Stop on by to meet Miss Doubtfire, as she is sure to win your heart over and would settle well in your home.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
This week, we will be giving free T-shirts with our shelter logo on them with all adoptions.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
