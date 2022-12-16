From left: Chrissy Crews, wife of newly elected League City Councilman Tom Crews; Ruby Ashraf, owner of Galaxy Dress; and Courtney Zavala, emcee and Emmy-nominated journalist from KPRC’s Houston Life, pose for a picture on the floor at the Diamond Anniversary Ball held at South Shore Harbour Resort in League City.
Celebrating League City’s 60 year-anniversary at the Diamond Anniversary Ball are Allstate Insurance team and family members from left: Efraim Del Pozo, his wife Sara Del Pozo. Mark Garcia and his wife Norma Garcia, Hilda Soto and her husband Ray Soto and Liz and Raymond Soto.
From left: Janice Hallisey, family friend Nancy Richards and former League City Mayor Pat Hallisey listen to Danny Myers rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” his serenade to the long serving mayor of League City.
Monica Millican, aka Dolly Parton, and Sarah Osborne, executive director of communications, community engagement, and cultural affairs for the city of League City, enjoy the evening events at the Diamond Anniversary Ball held at South Shore Harbour Resort in League City.
When Sarah Osborne began planning a Diamond Anniversary Ball to celebrate the city of League City’s 60-year anniversary, she and her team wanted to pull out all the stops.
Osborne, executive director of communications, community engagement and cultural affairs for the city, and her team, wanted a dressy black-tie affair, sparkling diamonds and a spectacular evening of entertainment. Osborne and team delivered on her vision at the event, held at the lavishly decorated South Shore Harbour Resort in League City.
The evening began with a Champagne raffle and a silent auction featuring a dazzling array of diamond jewelry donated by local jewelers. Working the Champagne wall, Rebecca Goins Lilley wore a vintage gown and tierra. Guests selected their winning glass of Champagne, hoping to win $5,000 worth of diamonds from Lewis Jewelers.
Making the scene was Miss League City USA Destiny Fernandisse, wearing jewelry from Diamonds Direct Baybrook. She greeted and mingled with guests who enjoyed refreshing cocktails and wines from the open bar. When the ballroom opened, emcees Courtney Zavala and Derrick Shore of KPRC’s Houston Life, welcomed guests and introduced the dueling piano players, sponsored by AMOCO Federal Credit Union and HomeTown Bank.
Among those making their musical stage debut and performing musical hits featuring six decades of music from the 1960s to the present day was the hip-shaking Elvis Presley, played by T.J. Aulds, who sang “Burning Love.” Bill Provenzano, played by Neil Diamond, had the audience swooning with his version of “Sweet Caroline.” Monica Millican took to the stage decked out with a blonde wig as Dolly Parton. Local singing talent Kelly Spees Williams rocked the crowd with her Pat Benatar rendition. The Purple Prince made his appearance, and state Sen. Larry Taylor delivered his best Garth Brooks, “Friends in Low Places.” But the hip-swaying moves in pastor Rob Bailey’s impersonation of Justin Timberlake brought the house down. The evening ended with Danny Myers serenading outgoing Mayor Pat Hallisey and his wife, Janice Hallisey, with his rendition of Frank Sinatra‘s “My Way.”
Hosted by the city of League City and the League City Proud Organization, the event benefited the city’s public art initiative and the annual Holiday in the Park festival.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in The Weekend edition. Contact her at openforbusinessconsulting@gmail.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
