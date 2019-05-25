This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Yogi and Joey.
Yogi is a 5-year-old domestic short hair solid black cat with stunning features. He has the face of a panther and mesmerizing eyes that will catch your attention. He does well with other cats, but prefers to follow his human around. If you stop by to meet him, make sure you find the tallest point in the West Side Community Cat room. He likes to keep an eye on things from the top, but will quickly make his way down into your lap to say hi.
Joey is cute as a button and as sweet as could be. He’s a 10-month-old fox terrier mix with a solid black coat (except for a few white toes). Joey loves to give kisses and be held. He’s yearning for a human to scoop him up and take him home. Joey has huge ears that he uses to listen very well to stories about how your day was, what’s for dinner, or just chit chat. Joey plays well and doesn’t mind sharing his toys with his small dog companions. Joey is young and may require some house training, but rarely barks and is on the quiet side. Joey is ready to go home today.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
