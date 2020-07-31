Mayor Bobby Hocking and family: Back row, from left: Grandson Garrison Nuetzmann, son-in-law Chad Nuetzmann, daughter Clover Hocking Nuetzmann, son-in-law David Valadez, daughter Heather Hocking Valadez, Mayor Bobby Hocking, son Rob Hocking, Jr., Megan Talley and granddaughter Paxton Talley. Front row, from left: Grandchildren Noah Nuetzmann, Elissa Valadez, Emmerson Valadez and Elliot Valdez. Patti Hocking (seated).
After meeting Bobby Hocking, almost 10 years ago, I was touched by his kindness, humility and gentle spirit. Hocking, mayor of La Marque, is always willing to lend a helping hand to the community. Married to his bride, Patti Hocking, for 50 years, Hocking is father to their three children — Clover Hocking Nuetzmann, Heather Hocking Valadez and Rob Hocking Jr. — and six grandchildren. A retired pastor, and a native son of La Marque, he has served nine years in office, making him the longest-serving mayor of La Marque. Hocking was reelected to full three-year terms in 2012, 2015 and again in 2018. He recently announced his retirement a year in advance and will retire after 10 years in office.
Before returning to his hometown, Hocking served as mayor in the city of Bee Cave, Texas, a small community west of Austin. With that experience under his belt, he saw a leadership opportunity to move his beloved hometown forward, he said.
