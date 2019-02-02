The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County will have its annual Runway of Hope Style Show and Luncheon March 29 at 11 a.m. in the grand ballroom of the San Luis Hotel at 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
This year’s event will honor Gina Spagnola, president of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and long-time champion of The Salvation Army, and will feature fashions by Treasure Trove Gifts and Garments.
“I’m so honored to serve on The Salvation Army’s Advisory Board and to have served two years as a founding member and chair of the Women’s Auxiliary,” Spagnola said. “The Salvation Army has served such a critical role in our region for over 100 years, and I can’t imagine what our community would do without them.
This event is hugely important to the core mission of the organization and all of the families and individuals that need help. I’m extremely honored to be recognized, and I hope everyone will purchase a ticket or a table and attend this important and fun event.”
Modeling at the event will be well-known local community leaders Brenda Weber, wife of Congressman Randy Weber; Chris Alderman Kinard, wife of Galveston County District Clerk John Kinard; Ruth Martinez from Shriners Hospitals for Children — Galveston; and Galveston Independent School District Superintendent Kelli Moulton, Assistant Superintendent Annette Scott, and Family & Community Engagement Specialist Vivian Hernandez-Kleinschmidt.
New this year will be a group of Central Middle School student models, Ny’Jala Bush and Ashton Sonnier, and Central Middle School teacher Kenneth Maxwell. Odyssey Academy students Falon Dunn and Kai Harper, and Odyssey Academy teacher Gary Barnes will also be modeling. Leonard Woolsey, publisher of The Daily News, will serve as master of ceremonies for the event.
The Women’s Auxiliary is collecting fashions for the Closet of Hope. Donations of gently-used or new high-end fashions can be dropped off at The Salvation Army at 601 51st St. in Galveston.
Tickets and sponsorships are available at www.salvationarmygalvestoncounty.org or by calling Holly McDonald at 409-763-1691, ext. 75313.
