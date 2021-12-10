The Bryan Museum partnered recently with country music legend Clay Walker and his charity, Band Against MS, to kick off the holiday season with a family friendly benefit concert.

Peter Ochoa, director of events at The Bryan Museum, provided the perfect ambience to kick off the Dec. 2 event, which started at 6 p.m. with a Christmas tree lighting and an intimate VIP concert, meet-and-greet and Q-and-A session with Walker in the conservatory.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription