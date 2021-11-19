The 2021 Galveston Women’s Conference honorees, with Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce President Gina Spagnola, stand with their portraits by local artist Gabriel Prusmack. Pictured are Kimmy Almon (Matthews), from left, Peggy Cornelius, Theresa Elliott, Jennifer Goodman, Lisa Halili, Sue Johnson and Caroline Le.
Actress, author and mental health advocate Mariel Hemingway, left, keynote speaker at the 14th annual Women’s Conference held at Moody Gardens in Galveston, and Gina Spagnola, president of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, share time in the VIP Lounge at the conference.
Seated are Shanice Blair, from left, Corlie Jackson and Lawanda Ward; and standing are LaTrina Jones, from left, Roxy H. Williamson and Sam Collins, who all came out to support their friend and colleague Sue Johnson and the other Women of the Year honorees.
Women of the Year honoree Kimmy Almon (Matthews), standing, at left, is joined at the women’s conference by her family, seated Joan McLeod, left, and Ann McLeod Moody; and standing, Dotsy Matthews Balentine, center, and Lori Matthews.
A group of women from Moody Methodist Church — Courtney Hailey, left, Hannah Sweeney, Giovannina Caminade, Alicia Besser, Donna Lang, Adrienne Harrell, Lauren Hodges, Kim Colombo, Mary Ferris and Penny Scott — were on hand for the recent Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce 14th annual Women’s Conference held at Moody Gardens in Galveston.
Women came from near and far to the 14th annual Women’s Conference hosted by the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce. Pictured are Wendy Drapela, left, Moxie District 31; Jill Reason, executive director of Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre; Sarah Ferguson; Mia Gradney, KHOU-TV news anchor; Kristi Koncaba, president and COO of Texan Bank; and Jamie Hill.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News photos
MANNY CHAN/Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Excitement, laughter and joy filled the air in and around Moody Gardens in Galveston on Oct. 28. It was the day the dedicated, creative and hard-working committee, led by Jill Chapman, director of events & sponsorship engagement at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce circled on the calendar for the 14th annual Women’s Conference. It was time to showcase what it means to celebrate women — mind, body and spirit.
The day began with much fanfare; the doors opened at 7:30 a.m., as did the vendor market, VIP Luxury Lounge, networking and the Kendra Scott Jewelry Pull, capped by a delicious breakfast.
