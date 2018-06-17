This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Kyle and Calvin.
Kyle (A012961) is a domestic short hair with a white and orange tabby coat. Kyle is about 3 months old, playful, and loving. His plush kitten coat is soft and his face as cute as can be.
Calvin (A013408) is a spunky lab mix who loves cuddling just as much as showing off in the yard.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Kyle and Calvin are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N., in Texas City.
