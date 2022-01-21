The paws at night were big and bright Deep in the Paws of Texas when the Galveston Island Humane Society hosted its cleverly named 20th annual gala, Deep in the Paws of Texas.

The event had to be rescheduled from the original date last year because of COVID. But on Jan. 15, the Galveston Island Convention Center at the San Luis was the place to be seen and hang out with the furry, four-legged stars of the evening and their Elite Pet Owners at the organization’s all-important annual fundraiser.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

