At the top of the points leaderboard for “top dog,” honorees Ross Grief with Tawney accepts his Pet Owner of the Year award from gala co-chair Michelle Beckwith, Lisa Touchy with Heidi Ho accepts hers from co-chair Cynthia McEldowney, and Robyn Bushong with Luna gets hers from co-chair Concetta Maceo-Sims.
The local islanders at table 16, sponsored by Tom’s Galveston Real Estate, are, seated left to right, Camille Thiel, Linda Ott Thompson and Kathy Girndt. Standing left to right are David Bowers, Ruth Martinez and Robert Girndt.
Friends reconnecting at the recent Galveston Island Humane Society 20th annual Paws Gala, “Deep in the Paws of Texas,” are, left to right, John VanDewalli with his wife, Kathy VanDewalli, parish administrator at Trinity Episcopal Church Fred Raschke and Jennifer Kelso.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
A vignette showcases the "stars" with their Elite Pet Owners at the fun-filled 20th annual Paws Gala hosted by the Galveston Island Humane Society.
GALVESTON ISLAND HUMAN SOCIETY/Courtesy
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Islanders Brian Barnes of Classic Auto Group Galveston and his wife, Debbie Harness Barnes, check out the scene at the Galveston Island Humane Society 20th annual Paws Gala.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Island visitor Marcina Guevara, left, and her friend Christine Becker, creative owner of Woven Inspiration, check out the scene at the recent Galveston Island Humane Society 20th annual PAWS gala.
The paws at night were big and bright Deep in the Paws of Texas when the Galveston Island Humane Society hosted its cleverly named 20th annual gala, Deep in the Paws of Texas.
The event had to be rescheduled from the original date last year because of COVID. But on Jan. 15, the Galveston Island Convention Center at the San Luis was the place to be seen and hang out with the furry, four-legged stars of the evening and their Elite Pet Owners at the organization’s all-important annual fundraiser.
