This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Sunflower and Max.
Sunflower (A013723) is a domestic short hair female with an orange tabby coat. The basic description doesn’t do justice to Sunflower’s stunning golden looks. Her coat is an unusual “ticked” pattern with tabby striping on her face, legs and tail. “Sunny” is about 8 months old, friendly, and outgoing. She is wishing and hoping and praying a wonderful family will adopt her. Put some sunshine in your week and come meet Sunflower.
Meet Max. He’s a happy go lucky cuddle bug with so many adoring qualities that words just fail to do him justice. This guy loves to cuddle, we mean “really” loves it. Nothing makes his tail wag more than a little love and affection. Max is currently taking applications for a loving forever home. Do you have room in your heart for this amazing pup?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Sunflower and Max are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
