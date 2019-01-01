CRYSTAL BEACH
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1835 state Highway 35 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
DICKINSON
Novelli’s Deli & Sports Bar, 3209 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Shipley’s Donuts, 3555 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
La Frontera, 2301 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Masa Sushi Sake Bar Japanese Restaurant, 1804 FM 646 W., Suite R — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
FRIENDSWOOD
Growler USA, 2111 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
The Goddard School, 1650 Friendswood Lakes Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Subway No. 7804, 101 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Saruzzo’s New York Pizzeria, 3141 FM 528 E., Suite 364 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Timber Creek Golf Club, 4554 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Jack in the Box, 101 E. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Ice Box No. 4941, 1401 S. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
H-E-B, seafood/meat/sushi depts., 701 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
GALVESTON
Gofresh Gourmet, 1202 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Bambu Mexican Grill, 1220 23rd St. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Stuttgarden Tavern on The Strand, 111 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Howard Johnson Express Inn, 8216 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Katie’s Seafood House, 2000 Wharf Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Super 8 Motel, 2825-B 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Midtown Tavern, 5806 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Harborside Food Mart, 8220 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 26.
Island Froyo and Frigos Gourmet Pops, 6302 Seawall Blvd., Suite B — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Dollar Tree, 6331 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Rice & Curry Indo-Pak Cuisine, 712 Seventh St. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Hearsay on The Strand, 2410 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Dollar General, 2415 69th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2227 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Daiquiri Time Out, 2701 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Shipley’s Donuts, 5401 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Molly’s Old Cellar Bar, 2013 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Hotel Galvez, pool bar/grill/swim-up bar, 2024 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Broadway Quick Stop, 3902 Broadway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
HITCHCOCK
Dixie Donuts, 8307 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Mary’s Sweet Shoppe, 3139 state Highway 6 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
KEMAH
Aquarium Restaurant, 11 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Dairy Queen, 1107 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
LA MARQUE
Simp’s Kitchen & BBQ, 110 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
La Marque Elementary School, 1641 Magnolia — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
LEAGUE CITY
Stripes, 1111 W. League City Parkway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Dairy Queen, 831 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Quick Mart (Texaco), 2100 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Red River Cantina, 1911 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 2586 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Donut Palace, 828 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Tsubasa Sushi, 3202 Marina Bay Drive, Suite K1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Southern Maid, 1355 E. League City Parkway, Suite 600 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 1.
SAN LEON
Bayshore Grill & Billiards, 137 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
SANTA FE
Santa Fe Exxon, 13702 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Murphy’s on 6, 14710 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
TEXAS CITY
Stripes, 2829 25th Ave. N. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Buc-ee’s, 6201 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Stripes, 3239 FM 1765 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Seabreeze Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 6602 Memorial Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Edo Japan, 2028 Ninth Ave. N., Suite 400 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Galveston County Community Action Head Start Program, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1388 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
La Gardenia, 210 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Raising Stars Academy, 10825 30th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Galveston County Juvenile, 6101 Attwater Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
