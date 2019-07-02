The same intriguing interplay of light and shadow, characterizing the abbreviated life and legacy of President John F. Kennedy, echoes symbolically in architect Steven Holl’s design of a new addition, adjacent to the 48-year-old existing Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, on a bank of the Potomac River in Washington.
Named The REACH, the 72,000-square-foot addition of three white buildings on 4.6 acres, including 130,000-square-feet of green space and public gardens, opens to the public Sept. 7 through Sept. 22 in a flashy, free 400-seat event festival of celebratory music, dance and “learning activities” featuring local, national and worldwide entertainment headliners.
The name, The REACH, is explained as referring to the effort required to reach goals. Timed entry reservations open online in August.
Jane Groff Smith, who has worked at the Kennedy Center for 47 years, recalls opening days at the existing Kennedy Center, which opened Sept. 8, 1971. As an 18-year-old woman, she reported for her first day on Sept. 30, 1971.
“It had the most amazing chandeliers I had ever seen,” Smith said. “I had never seen theaters like these, and could not yet imagine what went on inside them. I began as a third assistant treasurer in the box office where my father worked. I was extremely shy.”
Smith now serves as treasurer of the opera house. Family theater, jazz club and explore the arts venues.
Touring the new facility preopening with Smith, spaces we explored included the Justice Forum, the only windowless space, utilized as a lecture hall, film screen and stage venue; Skylight Pavilion, a 36-foot ceiling atrium for special events and receptions; and Moonshot Studio, where “young people can try on arts experiences.” Another space allows the public to watch rehearsals through a glass partition. Many spaces, such as PT109 and Peace Corps Gallery are named after signature events in President Kennedy’s life.
Smith and I agreed The REACH is spectacular: an A-plus must see. Pedestrian and bike bridges connect with riverfront and National Mall attractions. The Video Wall above a grassy expanse for audiences reminds me favorably of 1950s era drive-in movies.
In October 1960 as a college student, I saw candidate JFK, handsome and charismatic, speak from a train caboose campaign barnstorming through Michigan. Later, I took my first job in Washington where in November 1963, I stood curbside with thousands of others in respectful, stunned silence, watching his funeral cortege moving toward Arlington National Cemetery.
Philanthropist David M. Rubenstein, a major donor for The REACH, selected JFK quotes engraved throughout the buildings.
Posted in the River Pavilion, the final sentence of a June 1963 JFK quote proved sadly, eerily portending for our assassinated president. JFK writes: “We are all mortal.”
