Islanders and mainlanders came together Wednesday at The Rouxpour Restaurant & Bar at Baybrook Mall to join state Sen. Larry Taylor in raising money and support for Hope Village, a residential and day program in Friendswood for people with developmental disabilities. Taylor serves on the board.
Organizers Lisa Halili, whose family owns Prestige Oysters, and Gina Spagnola, president of Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, welcomed their guests, Shannon and Scott Tracy, Taylor’s wife, Kerri, and, Halili’s son Raz Halili with some nifty party favors, including mustache cutouts — the creative work of Raymond and Stephanie Cook.
State Rep. Greg Bonnen and his wife, Kim, joined Cheryl Johnson, Eric Froeschner, Suzanne Radcliffe, Brad Boney and Chris Block also attended. Also enjoying the celebration were Christine Dobbyn, of KTRK-TV, Ryan Caruso, Andrew John and his wife, Briana Garcia.
Sponsors included Taylor, Kenny Koncaba, GIA, Tom Richards, Mitchell Insurance, Bay Area Magazine, Harding RE/MAX Realtor, UVC Powersports, Anita Griffon, state Rep. Mayes Middleton, Leon Beck, Scott Hickman, Tesa Skipper, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance and The Rouxpour Restaurant & Bar.
Eric DiCesare, Rouxpour manager, and his team served up delicious grilled oysters on the half shell and other mouth-watering seafood and an assortment of Texas and imported wines and tropical cocktails. At dusk, the party moved to the outdoor patio, where the talented and beautiful Kelly Williams serenaded the party with toe tapping music. The action revved up with the live auction, with Taylor as the auctioneer. The bidding was fast and furious, with Mack McDonald and Ken Rowley making the winning bids, all benefiting Hope Village.
CHAMBER WELCOMES NEW PRESIDENT
League City Regional Chamber of Commerce members, business and community leaders came out in full force July 17 to welcome new chamber President Dewan Clayborn.
The gathering included chamber members, local residents and elected officials, as well as staff members from surrounding chambers. There was a spirit of great expectation and new beginnings. During his speech, Clayborn thanked the community for the joyful and heartfelt welcome and said he “looks forward to meeting all chamber members, citizens and giving back value to the chamber membership.”
Showing their support and welcoming Dewan were Diane Hass, vice president of the Friendswood Chamber of Commerce; LeAnne Post, office manager at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce; Lauren Perez, operations and events manager for the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce; and Barbara Cutsinger, of the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership.
Several League City Regional Chamber of Commerce board members attended and mingled with the chamber’s guests — board Chairman Bill Provenzano, Bridget Bear, Deborah Bly, Elga Boeker, James Brockway, Justin Gamble, Michelle Hatmaker, past Chair Rebecca Lilley, Kalpesh Patel, Chris Premont, Debbie Simmons and Rolando Villarreal. Also attending were staff members of the city of League City, including City Manager John Baumgartner and Scott Livingston, director of economic development for the city.
Ron Carter Cadillac Hyundai was the event sponsor. Behind the bar, volunteers Jill Reason and Penny Brockway served up cool beverages.
