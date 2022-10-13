Art is life: For a quarter-century, The Grand 1894 Opera House has helped turn two blocks of Postoffice Street into one of the largest open-air juried festivals in the region, if not the state. Honoring founder Kathy Modzelewski, this year the one and only ARToberFest brings in 115 artists from around the country working in 14 different media, including digital, clay, textiles, glass, jewelry, wood, and — of course — painting and sculpture.
Besides live music on two stages, be sure to spend some time in the student-artist tent and children’s creative zone to check in with the artists of tomorrow; several food trucks and the Tap Truck Amarillo mobile bartenders will be on hand for refreshments. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 12. All proceeds benefit The Grand’s education programs.
Country fun: Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe, will hold its 39th annual Countryfest Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy more than 25 craft vendors, pumpkins, plants, children’s games, antique tractors, barbecue, a country store, silent auction and more. While they last, the church’s pumpkin patch is open 3 p.m. to dusk weekdays and weekends from 11 a.m. to dusk.
Go Greek: Bringing a taste of the Mediterranean islands to our island, the Galveston Island Greek Festival returns Saturday and Sunday to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 1824 Ball St. Splurge on a Greek plate of pastitsio, meatballs, dolmades, olives, salad, feta cheese, tiropita, spanakopita and pita bread for $24; a la carte items are available for $12. Delicious pastries such as baklava, kourambiedes and paximadia will be available for dessert, as will several varieties of Greek beer and wine. (Domestics, too.) Dimitri Karageorgo’s bouzouki sounds will lend a little extra Hellenic atmosphere, and Father Stelios Sitaras will give tours of the historic premises. Rain or shine; admission is free, but donations are appreciated.
Bust your mutton: The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce and city of La Marque are throwing open the gates of Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park, 1919 Getty Road, for Bayou Fest, a daylong fiesta of food, fun, and — finally, at 10 p.m. — fireworks. Pace yourselves: activities on offer include a Triple Crown barbecue contest (and kids’ contest), cornhole tournament, children’s fishing tournament, pumpkin patch and decorating contest, the ever-popular mutton bustin’, and entertainment by Dion Pride, son of late country-music legend Charley; BOI bluesman Hamilton Loomis; and fiery Red Dirt veteran Stoney LaRue. Begins at 9 a.m.; admission and parking are free.
Ghost hunters: Kids ages 4-11 can earn a Ghost Hunt patch from 10 a.m to noon Saturday at The Bryan Museum’s (1315 21st St.) Halloween Spooktacular. Besides the spooky scavenger hunt on the grounds, youngsters can enjoy a photo area, fall-themed crafts and scary stories in the museum’s pirate cave. Costumes encouraged; free.
Spooky tour: This is Kathleen Maca‘s busy season. Friday at 6 p.m., the author of “Galveston’s Broadway Cemeteries” and “Ghosts of Galveston” will lead the Sunset Cemetery Tour, a trip through some of the most colorful stories resting in Galveston’s main-drag graveyard. Tour assembles at 40th Street and Avenue K; tickets are $35.
Go Tors! Great time to wear purple and gold: this is Ball High School’s last homecoming weekend before Kermit Courville Stadium‘s reported $24.7 million renovation. The Tors, who are tied for the District 9-5A lead and have not been scored on since the Aug. 26 La Marque game, face Houston Milby at 7 p.m. Friday. Festivities conclude with the “Nights Out, Lights Out” homecoming dance/glow party Saturday at 7 p.m.
