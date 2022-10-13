Art is life: For a quarter-century, The Grand 1894 Opera House has helped turn two blocks of Postoffice Street into one of the largest open-air juried festivals in the region, if not the state. Honoring founder Kathy Modzelewski, this year the one and only ARToberFest brings in 115 artists from around the country working in 14 different media, including digital, clay, textiles, glass, jewelry, wood, and — of course — painting and sculpture.

Besides live music on two stages, be sure to spend some time in the student-artist tent and children’s creative zone to check in with the artists of tomorrow; several food trucks and the Tap Truck Amarillo mobile bartenders will be on hand for refreshments. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 12. All proceeds benefit The Grand’s education programs.

