The sound of the bat connecting with the baseball was pure magic to the fans as the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic, a 21-year Astros Foundation tradition, returned to Houston’s Minute Maid Park on March 5-7.

The event’s Most Outstanding Player Award went to Russell Smith, a left-handed pitcher from Texas Christian University. Smith dazzled in his Saturday night start against Texas State University, tossing six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and a walk and posting a career-high 13 strikeouts.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

