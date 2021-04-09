Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.