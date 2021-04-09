Shriners Hospitals for Children-Galveston’s Jennifer Anderson, left, marketing and communications manager, and Ruth Martinez, volunteer coordinator, take a break from the action at the 21st annual Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic held recently at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Sam Houston State players, from left, Alex Havlicek, Tanner Sembera and Hayden Collins take a break during the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Houston’s Minute Maid Park in March.
COURTESY
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Texas Tech player Cody Masters waits for the ball at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Houston’s Minute Maid Park in March.
The sound of the bat connecting with the baseball was pure magic to the fans as the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic, a 21-year Astros Foundation tradition, returned to Houston’s Minute Maid Park on March 5-7.
The event’s Most Outstanding Player Award went to Russell Smith, a left-handed pitcher from Texas Christian University. Smith dazzled in his Saturday night start against Texas State University, tossing six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and a walk and posting a career-high 13 strikeouts.
