Local school groups can discover their inner artist when Moody Gardens hosts its annual Art in the Gardens festival on Sept. 20.
With a theme of Land & Sea, students with special needs can discover all different types of animals with Moody Gardens and local artists at the annual hands-on art festival.
The free event gives children and youth with disabilities from Galveston and Harris counties a chance to be creative in a safe and fun environment while allowing them to explore interactive art stations and live entertainment in the gardens.
Students and their chaperones will be able to enjoy booths set up by local artists and organizations, and use adaptive art equipment for individuals in walkers and wheelchairs, to learn about the importance of art.
“Our goal with this event is to provide students with a hands-on experience,” said Molly Willems, Moody Gardens volunteer coordinator. “We want them to be able to celebrate and share creativity through participatory experiences, performances and more. It’s always exciting to see the expressions of joy on the participants’ faces as they create their works of art.”
The Hope Therapy Program was established by the Moody Foundation in 1986, changing the lives of thousands of people since its inception. Other Hope Therapy events include the Mardi Gras for Special People and the Adaptive Water Sports Festival. Those wishing to participate need to RSVP by Friday.
For more information, visit www.moodygardens.org, or to RSVP, call 409-683-4108 or email volunteers@moodygardens.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.