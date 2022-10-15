Bacardi Rum on Sept. 12 hosted an elegant Rum Dinner at Yaga’s Café in the island’s downtown. The four-course dinner was crafted by BLVD Seafood‘s Chef Lopez.

Upon entry, guests were greeted by a smiling hostess that guided them to their reserved seating. Each seat had a gift bag stuffed with Bacardi merchandise. The items included a T-Shirt, keychain, hair tie, koozie, cocktail umbrella and a mini-Bacardi Rum bottle. Once seated, guests were treated to a welcome cocktail, the Old Cuban.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription