Tim Shanks, Tamara Shanks, Cheryl Jones, Dean Jones, Don Gray, Terry Gray, Cynthia Schaaf and Karen LeBlanc anxiously await the first pairing of Bacardi Rum served with the first-course of a four-course Rum Dinner by Yaga’s Cafe in the island’s downtown.
Brent McCaulley and Kevin Leitner were the winners of the Jackpot Bacardi Rum Punch contest, at this year’s Galveston Island Shrimp Festival hosted by Yaga’s Entertainment.
CARLA PEOPLES/
For The Daily News
CARLA PEOPLES/
For The Daily News
Best friends and rum enthusiasts, Amber Henderson, Sara Martin, Liz Torres and Natalie Solina were out on the town at the Bacardi Rum pairing dinner at Yaga’s Cafe in Galveston’s downtown.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Bacardi Rum aficionado Kenny Freeman welcomes guests to the Bacardi Rum Paired Dinner at Yaga’s Cafe on The Strand.
CARLA
PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Hunter Matthews, Natalie Crowder, Andrew Doyle, Carolyn Sunseri, Susan Walker and Yaga’s Cafe owner Mike Dean watch Bacardi Rum spokesman Kenny Freeman speak about Bacardi Rum.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Richard Garza, Sonya Garza, Kristina Castaneda, Robert Garza and Brenda Garza are regulars at paired dinners presented by Yaga’s Cafe.
Bacardi Rum on Sept. 12 hosted an elegant Rum Dinner at Yaga’s Café in the island’s downtown. The four-course dinner was crafted by BLVD Seafood‘s Chef Lopez.
Upon entry, guests were greeted by a smiling hostess that guided them to their reserved seating. Each seat had a gift bag stuffed with Bacardi merchandise. The items included a T-Shirt, keychain, hair tie, koozie, cocktail umbrella and a mini-Bacardi Rum bottle. Once seated, guests were treated to a welcome cocktail, the Old Cuban.
Everyone settled in, and two Bacardi representatives took to the microphone, introducing the Bacardi brand, while sprinkling in some fun facts.
Each course was paired with a Barcardi cocktail. For example, the fourth and final course was a molé cheesecake with cactus cream and jalapeño syrup. To complement the course, guests were treated to the Rum Alexander, a cocktail made with Bacardi Diez, fresh cream, crème de cacao and nutmeg.
After the paired dinner at the Galveston Island Shrimp Festival on Sept. 24th, cook-off teams participated in a Jackpot Bacardi Rum Punch contest. Competing in heats, the teams put their cocktail skills to the test featuring Bacardi Light Rum. Brent McCaulley and Kevin Leitner, members of the winning team, received Bacardi-themed gifts as well as all earnings from the entries.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
