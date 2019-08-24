With all the hoopla given to spring birding on the island, fall birding can be excellent, and the local birding groups have gotcha covered.
First, it will soon be time for the circum-Gulf migration to begin, and this is offered by the Galveston Ornithological Society. This is when we have free gatherings in the early mornings to see the species that fly past us, headed along the Texas coast to the tropics.
These are right around Labor Day, and for more information, just contact me at 409-370-1515 or galornsoc@earthlink.net.
The beginning and middle of September tends not to be as exciting, but numbers of migrating hawks and other species do gradually increase at the Smith Point Hawk Watch Tower.
It's managed by the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, and visitors may come any day without reservation, at the tip of Smith Point. By the last 10 days of the month it's often excellent, some days with thousands of broad-winged hawks. Every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Nov. 30. Just pick a dry day.
Galveston Audubon offers a terrific way to learn about the migration of hawks and their friends, and I strongly recommend joining them at the group's free kickoff meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston.
Then two days later, you may join them for a free field trip to the Hawk Watch Tower and other locations, plus lunch at the Stingaree. You may wish to get on their email list at galvestoncountyaudubongroup@gmail.com.
One species that migrates in big numbers in September is the ruby-throated hummingbirds, and the observatory will offer its Xtreme Hummingbird Xtravaganza where participants can see hummers netted and banded from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 14 and Sept. 21.
The observatory has a gift shop, snacks, and native plants for sale, and much more. Admission is $4 for ages 13 and older, and free for ages 12 and younger.
In October, the observatory has a dazzling opportunity for birders of all levels. Raptor researcher and author, Bill Clark, will conduct a weekend-long clinic on raptors, with programs and field experience from the tower itself, Oct. 11-13. There is more information at www.gcbo.org, or call them at 979-480-0999.
During September and October, my Galveston Ornithological Society will conduct field trips Sunday mornings around the West End of the island, including Laffite’s Cove Nature Preserve and San Luis Pass. We’ll meet in the parking lot of Texas First Bank in Pirates Beach at 8 a.m. and return at noon.
I will show you 60 to 70 species of birds and teach you much about many aspects of nature. The price is $25, or you can buy my book "Birdlife of Galveston."
Lastly, if you wish to learn more about local birds, you may wish to get on my free bird picture list. You get two a week, with bird PDFs and announcements about what’s happening locally in the bird world. You can also send me bird (or other animal) pictures for identification by emailing me at galornsoc@earthlink.net.
Later this fall, be aware of “Holiday with the Cranes,” sponsored by Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council.
