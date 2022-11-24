Deck the halls: Moody Gardens has a lot going on right now, but — perhaps while stopping by Ice Land or the Trail of Lights — don’t miss this chance to do some can’t-miss holiday shopping: Southern Style Events is sponsoring a Nutcracker Market between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday in the Moody Gardens Hotel’s Moody Ballroom. Stock up on stocking-stuffers or darling decorations, and Santa will be stopping by from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.. Free admission to first 200 people; $5 otherwise. Details at southernstyleevent.com.

Nighttime magic: Houston means Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers are one day closer to Galveston and a return to The Grand 1894 Opera House for Saturday’s “Country & Christmas” show. In six decades of making music together, Larry, Steve and Rudy have ridden their close fraternal harmonies to seven No. 1 hits, including “Broken Lady” and “All the Gold In California”; Larry, meanwhile, has written songs for any number of legendary entertainers, including Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, Tom Jones, Barbra Streisand and his friends Kris Kristofferson and Johnny Cash. After the show, the group will head straight to Tennessee to help anchor a run of Opry Country Christmas shows — making Saturday’s appearance an ideal warm-up date. Tickets start at $31.50; see thegrand.com for details.

Hot tip? Email thephantomtx@gmail.com

