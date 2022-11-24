Deck the halls: Moody Gardens has a lot going on right now, but — perhaps while stopping by Ice Land or the Trail of Lights — don’t miss this chance to do some can’t-miss holiday shopping: Southern Style Events is sponsoring a Nutcracker Market between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday in the Moody Gardens Hotel’s Moody Ballroom. Stock up on stocking-stuffers or darling decorations, and Santa will be stopping by from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.. Free admission to first 200 people; $5 otherwise. Details at southernstyleevent.com.
Nighttime magic: Houston means Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers are one day closer to Galveston and a return to The Grand 1894 Opera House for Saturday’s “Country & Christmas” show. In six decades of making music together, Larry, Steve and Rudy have ridden their close fraternal harmonies to seven No. 1 hits, including “Broken Lady” and “All the Gold In California”; Larry, meanwhile, has written songs for any number of legendary entertainers, including Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, Tom Jones, Barbra Streisand and his friends Kris Kristofferson and JohnnyCash. After the show, the group will head straight to Tennessee to help anchor a run of Opry Country Christmas shows — making Saturday’s appearance an ideal warm-up date. Tickets start at $31.50; see thegrand.com for details.
Walking tall: Walk off all those Thanksgiving leftovers with another stroll around downtown at another installment of ArtWalk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Local artists showcasing their talents this go-round include Eden at Tsunami Tequila Emporium, 2314 Strand, Diana Bourdier and Caitlyn Keever at Hairgrl Boutique Salon, 2626 Market St., Jaron Hall at Proletariat, 2221 Market St., “The Wiley Women Show” at RenéWiley Gallery, 2128 Postoffice St., and an employee art show at MOD Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St., featuring the patio tunes of Cheryl Cawood. Other treats include a chocolate-themed pop-up at The Beauty Bar, 2005 Postoffice St.
Through the dark: Something about the way Austin’s Slaid Cleaves sings makes it feel like he’s confiding in the listener. Perhaps it’s his total lack of pretentiousness, or how familiar the characters feel. These people could easily be friends or relatives; their struggles and triumphs immediately ring true no matter how low-key the delivery. Needless to say, Cleaves is a perfect fit for the OldQuarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th St. in Galveston, where he returns for a Sunday matinee weeks after releasing his latest single, the reassuring “Through the Dark.” Details at oldquarteracousticcafe.com.
