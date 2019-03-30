This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Duchess and Mimi.
Duchess (A014936) is a sweet and spunky girl who loves to play. Are you looking for an energetic exercise companion? She may be just what you need.
Say "Hello" to Mimi (A017132), a domestic short hair kitty with a classic orange tabby coat. Mimi is active, playful and likes to flirt through her window. After a proper introduction, she will be your friend. Mimi is a young adult, a little over a year old. Her marvelous coat has deep orange swirls over a pale orange background. Her pretty face and wide eyes give her a poignant look.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Duchess and Mimi are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
