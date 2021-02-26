League City Mayor Pat Hallisey, from left, Advisory Council Chair Doreen Hughes, Janice Hallisey and League City Regional Chamber President Dewan Clayborn enjoy fellowship at the program's second session, held at the newly renovated College of the Mainland League City campus.
Tina Sifuentes, administrative assistant for Special Olympic Texas, from left, Allstate Insurance agent Tomorrow Orsak and Cathy Cortez, area director at ACTi-Kare Responsive In-Home Care of Galveston mingle at the Leadership League City breakfast.
Amita Patel, local owner of Fairfield Inn & Suites, enjoys meeting leadership program members and engaging with her community.
Diane Burkett, executive director of marketing and public affairs at College of the Mainland, was among business leaders at the Leadership League City breakfast.
Jennifer Anderson, marketing & communications manager at Shriners Children’s Texas, and Lowell Bagott, owner of Brand Authority, LLC, enjoy “a getting to know you” moment.
Despite the challenges of living in a world filled with daily pandemic headlines, a group of local employers, employees and business leaders raised their hands to focus on their community and support the incoming participants in a nine-month leadership program presented by the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
After months of careful planning by the Leadership Advisory Council — a diverse group of community and business leaders, chaired by Realtor Doreen Hughes and supported by Charles Pulliam, April Ciccarello, Leslie Ornelas, Tomorrow Orsak, Kathryn Shuler, Ray Soto and Chase Unbehagen — rolled out a program.
