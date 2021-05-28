Gaylynn Wall Naiser and Bill Schick, right, are the driving forces behind the first annual Buccaneers on the Bayou Boat Parade held recently on Dickinson Bayou to bring awareness and visibility to this hidden jewel. Pictured at left is Kyle Schick.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Darrell and Margaret Carny, who love living and playing on the hidden jewel Dickinson Bayou, are seen enjoying the activities at the recent first annual Buccaneers on the Bayou Boat Parade.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Deb Miller Deats and Dickinson City Councilman Wally Deats show off their buccaneer outfits at the first annual Buccaneers on the Bayou Boat Parade held recently on Dickinson Bayou.
When Gaylynn Wall Naiser and Bill Shick talk about the city they call home, you can hear their passion and love for Dickinson Bayou. These two are the driving force behind the first annual Buccaneers on the Bayou Boat Parade. The exciting event was held recently to bring awareness and visibility to this hidden jewel, Dickinson Bayou.
