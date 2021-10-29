Diane Denson, left, and Vivian Hernandez offer up German wines at the 39th annual Island Oktoberfest. The beloved island tradition took place Oct. 22-23 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 24th and Winnie streets in Galveston.
Chuck Ballard, from left, Bobby Martin, Scott Langdale dress the part to partake of the Germanic fun at the 39th annual Island Oktoberfest on Oct. 22-23. Proceeds from the event benefit First Evangelical Lutheran Church's outreach programs.
Jessica Ebbs, from left, Kristie Diaz and Jessica Carr add a flowery flair to the festivities at the 39th annual Island Oktoberfest, hosted by First Evangelical Lutheran Church and co-sponsored by Del Papa Distributing Co.
It was smiles all around as happy festival goers Ava Jensen, left, Kylie Schuster, Abigale Jensen, Amanda Jensen, Aiden Hanssard, Lincoln Hanssard, Erica Hanssard, Antoinette Jensen and Carin Gibbons enjoy Oktoberfest on the island.
Galveston City Councilman William Schuster, left, taps the keg to open the 39th annual Island Oktoberfest, under the watchful eyes of, from left, Brandi Painter, Kylie Schuster and Barbara Sanderson.
Hal Needham and Barbara Sanderson oversaw the official tapping of the keg to kick off the 39th annual Island Oktoberfest on Oct. 22.
On hand to sample the German-inspired food, fun and drinks at the 39th Island Oktoberfest were Kelley Whiteside, left, Mary Hutton, Annye King and Jan Foster.
Brad and Dees take in — and add to — the atmosphere at the 39th annual Island Oktoberfest at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Dressing the part is part of the fun.
Imbibing in the drink of the day, Jeff and Debbie Warren enjoy cold beers during the island celebration of German culture and cuisine.
Sarah Van Skiver, right, wields a truly foamy brew while sharing a smile with Rhea Hemmings and Stephen Braden at the 39th annual Island Oktoberfest.
Mark Garza, left, Rheanna Urrabaz-Garza, Lacy Davis, Will Wright, Shannon Guillot-Wright and Michael Guillot show off their steins at the 30th annual Island Oktoberfest in Galveston on Oct. 22.
Jeff Steinhaus, left, Joanie Steinhaus and Sharon Duray take in the Germanic atmosphere at the Island Oktoberfest on Oct. 22.
Galveston’s premier fall festival, the annual Island Oktoberfest, returned to historic downtown Galveston on Oct. 22-23. Having been canceled last year because of the pandemic, this year’s festival — the 39th — was bigger and better than ever.
Island Oktoberfest opened with Galveston City Councilman William Schuster doing the honor of tapping the keg at precisely 5 p.m. Oct. 22. This year’s Sunday service began at 10 a.m. in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church sanctuary and included German polka music provided by The TubaMeisters. A fellowship hour followed the service.
