Galveston’s premier fall festival, the annual Island Oktoberfest, returned to historic downtown Galveston on Oct. 22-23. Having been canceled last year because of the pandemic, this year’s festival — the 39th — was bigger and better than ever.

Island Oktoberfest opened with Galveston City Councilman William Schuster doing the honor of tapping the keg at precisely 5 p.m. Oct. 22. This year’s Sunday service began at 10 a.m. in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church sanctuary and included German polka music provided by The TubaMeisters. A fellowship hour followed the service.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription