This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Daniel and Coco.
Dapper Daniel (A018215) is a domestic short hair brown tabby that has it all. He’s loaded with personality and so good-looking. Outgoing, friendly, playful, and loving of attention are among his positive features. Wanting to be petted, rolling around, and climbing into your arms during photo sessions are his “flaws.” Daniel is about 2 years old, already fixed, and current on his rabies vaccination.
Coco (A018870) is a 2-year-old Husky. She’s spayed and vaccinated. We know that Coco has heart worms, but we hope that doesn’t stop you. Will you join us in saving Coco? Her adoption fee has been donated.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Daniel is available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Coco’s adoption fee has been donated. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.