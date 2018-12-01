This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Fiona and Nyles.
Fiona (A015051) is a domestic short hair with a deep blue on pale blue classic tabby coat. Everything about her is lovely — big eyes, delicate face, graceful posture. Fiona is a friendly young adult who arrived at GCARC with her single Mini-Me kitten, Fallon (A015075). Fiona can strike an elegant pose for the camera, but she has a silly playful side too. If you’re looking for a sweet and beautiful cat, be sure to make time to come meet Fiona this week.
Nyles (A015576) is here at the ARC ready to give you a big hug. He’s around 2 years old and is as handsome as he can be. He will look at you adoringly and play all day, if you let him. He has been at the ARC since October and really needs a kennel break.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Fiona and Nyles are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
