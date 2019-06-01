The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Iris.
Iris is a lively and friendly young girl. She’d love an active family or person to call her own.
The adoption fee is $50 and her adopter will receive about $350 in veterinary services included in her adoption: vet exam, vaccines, heart-worm testing, spay surgery, and microchip.
If you’d like to meet Iris, stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
