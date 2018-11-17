Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Ford and Chaparra.
Ford is a sweet, easygoing 3-year-old cat who’s ready to snuggle next to you anytime. He came to us as a stray in August and has been eagerly awaiting his forever home where he can bask in the sunshine. He’s very passive and friendly with other cats. Ford loves to be petted, however he isn’t pushy and is respectful of humans. Ford would be a wonderful companion.
Chaparra is a family-friendly, active dog who’s initially shy with visitors, but warms-ups with time. She is about 5 years old, but still loves chew toys and wrestling around with other dogs; she also gets along well with cats. She was raised as an outside dog and brought in during cold weather, but would love to be able to spend all year around indoors with her family. She has lived with children previously and did well. Chaparra is smart and a quick learner, so please give her the chance to have a loving home. She will be forever grateful and lavish you in kisses.
Our 2019 Heroes & Hounds Galveston Firefighter Calendars are now available for purchase. Check out our website for a link to order, or stop by the shelter to pick one up in person.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.