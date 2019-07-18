You can’t reason with a force of nature. The best you can hope to do is withstand it or outrun it.
Since I have four nieces who amaze me, I’ve come to understand you don’t try to understand or outrun.
You just enjoy.
And then you live for family gatherings where you can embarrass them.
I can’t remember which one of the two goofballs was one year older or one year younger. But I do remember when they came running down the stairs of the upstairs of my parents’ house years ago.
Bear in mind, I’ve been a deadline editor since I was 22 years old, deadline editors generally don’t go to sleep until 6 a.m. So, when you hear a kitchen door open at 4 a.m., it raises some suspicions.
“Girls, where you going?”
“Just for a walk.”
“Not now, you aren’t”
“Well, grandpa lets me.”
“Well, let’s go wake him up.”
Now, at this point, the saner of the two goofballs — that would be Beth — tugged Becca’s shirt and said, “I think you are making him angry.”
“He’s always angry.”
They went back upstairs.
Sometimes, you weather the storm.
Forces of nature. Both girls, women now, are doing just fine. Their success personally, professionally and otherwise, is kind of OK.
•••
My grandfather, in his way Texans can only truly understand, had a simple piece of advice he gave his daughters — my mother and aunt — when they were considering marriage and, therefore, children.
I’m sure he gave some advice to their prospective husbands, but what language he used, I’m not sure.
But he had a simple notion about raising, or rearing if you are a teacher, children.
“You tame the horse, but you don’t break its spirit.”
He also had a simple notion of how to handle quarreling children: He would place two chairs, facing each other, a few feet apart from the combatants. Then he sat in his chair, in the middle but a foot or two off to the side.
Sometimes he would have to referee.
Much of the time, though, he would just have to remind that in his garage, just a left turn out of the front door, was a cash register that if you hit the letter M — for men — L — for ladies, would open. The register always seemed to have coins that could be used in the old soda machine a few feet away.
Funny, there never seemed to be any cash register tape.
•••
I watched a movie recently that reminded me of my nieces. It was “An Unfinished Life,” with Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman, Jennifer Lopez and Becca Gardner, who played an 11-year-old girl.
Redford was the grandfather, Gardner’s character was the granddaughter who was rude to a visitor, a man who gave her mother a ride home to Redford’s character’s ranch.
“You confused about how to treat a guest at my house?”
“Just some guy my mom brought home.”
“I expect you to be pleasant to whoever comes to my door.”
“Yes sir.”
“Unless it’s some guy looking to sell his angle on God. No excuse for that. All right, let’s take a try at these good-looking sandwiches.”
There’s more to the movie than that one scene. There’s a bear, a near-broken-down pickup, horses, an 11-year-old girl learning to drive and two old friends, Redford and Freeman’s characters, sitting on a porch talking as only old friends can do.
But the scene, to me, shows you can be stern without being abusive.
I’ve never understood how adult men or women don’t know the difference between stern and abusive. Abusing a child is a sad way of proving you are an adult man or woman.
Children are confused. That’s what childhood is about. Helping guide them through the confusion is what adulthood is about.
•••
There’s hopefully a special place in heaven for that goofy uncle — the one who is a terminal child.
One Christmas, I decided to give a niece and nephew gifts. Me giving Christmas gifts should have been a clue to my older brother James that something was up. My brothers and I never have given gifts on any particular day — not Christmas, our birthdays or any other day. Don’t get me wrong, if one of us picks up the phone with a problem, the cavalry is on the way.
But I thought it would be fun one Christmas to give the niece a musical instrument for kids that came with a drum. I also thought it would be fun to give the nephew a naval game that was played on the floor and had some hundred-plus break-apart pieces.
I can’t imagine how it might have felt, although I heard it might have happened, to be woken by the beat of the drum and then stepping on a part of a battleship.
Tormenting older brothers are something a younger brother is supposed to do — even into adulthood, even if you enlist the aid of an unwitting niece and nephew.
Oh well, if you can’t withstand or outrun the forces of nature, join in and enjoy.
