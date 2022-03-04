Newlyweds Madison May and Dwayne Hooper celebrate a memorable moment on their wedding day at the fourth annual Valentine’s Elopement Extravaganza Feb. 14 at the Butler’s Courtyard Event Center in League City.
Beautiful bride Madison May enjoys a quiet moment before walking down the aisle to meet her groom, Dwayne Hooper, at the fourth annual Valentine’s Elopement Extravaganza held at Butler’s Courtyard in League City.
Newlyweds Madison May and Dwayne Hooper celebrate a memorable moment on their wedding day at the fourth annual Valentine’s Elopement Extravaganza Feb. 14 at the Butler’s Courtyard Event Center in League City.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Celebrating their wedding day, Joni Robertson and David Carsey share a special moment after being pronounced man and wife.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Beautiful bride Madison May enjoys a quiet moment before walking down the aisle to meet her groom, Dwayne Hooper, at the fourth annual Valentine’s Elopement Extravaganza held at Butler’s Courtyard in League City.
DOREEN HUGHES/
For The Daily News
Escorted by her daughters, Carly Carsey and Bailey Boniface, radiant bride Joni Robertson exchanged wedding vows with her groom, David Carsey, at the fourth annual Valentine's Elopement Extravaganza.
Bride Joni Robertson shares a special moment with daughters Bailey Boniface and Carly Carsey while they wait for the wedding ceremony to begin.
Love was in the air on Feb. 14, as five couples said, “I do” and a sixth renewed their wedding vows at the fourth annual Valentine’s Elopement Extravaganza. The beautiful, outdoor historical setting of Butler’s Courtyard in League City was the perfect place to recite their vows.
For sisters Amber Murphy and Shawna Richards Erminger, co-owners of Butler’s Courtyard, Valentine’s Day is a day of love, with couples displaying their love for each other for the world to see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.