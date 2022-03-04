Love was in the air on Feb. 14, as five couples said, “I do” and a sixth renewed their wedding vows at the fourth annual Valentine’s Elopement Extravaganza. The beautiful, outdoor historical setting of Butler’s Courtyard in League City was the perfect place to recite their vows.

For sisters Amber Murphy and Shawna Richards Erminger, co-owners of Butler’s Courtyard, Valentine’s Day is a day of love, with couples displaying their love for each other for the world to see.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

