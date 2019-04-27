This weeks Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Artimus and Willie Nelson.
Artimus was found as a “supposedly feral cat.” However, she was too gentle and cute to go back out on the streets. Artimus is a petite tabby cat about a year old. Artimus is playful, a little feisty in a good way and cat friendly. She tends to be on the independent side, and in her spare time while waiting on her new family, she bird watches out the window in our community cat room. Artimus is beautiful and once you stare into her eyes you’ll be mesmerized and want to bring her home.
Meet Willie Nelson. He just can’t wait to get on the road again with his new family. Willie is a 2-year-old happy-go-lucky pibble who loves people. Willie came to us extremely thin and frail and has made tremendous strides of improvement while in our care. He’s now quite handsome and healthy. Willie has an extraordinary personality and is very smart. His training has progressed wonderfully. He has almost mastered walking properly on a leash. Willie likes to show his affection by giving millions of kisses. “Won’t you be the Poncho to his Lefty?” You’ll always be on his mind. Come meet Willie Nelson our cowboy pit bull.
Join us for Galveston’s Own Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 5 at The Bryan Museum for fresh produce and artisan products for sale and $25 pet adoptions.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
