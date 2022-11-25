Windy with showers and thundershowers this evening - thunderstorms becoming more numerous late with heavy downpours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
It was a family affair when Galicia Bernard, Destiny Martin, Aidyn Jones, Javyon Harris, Nydia Smith, Lawanda Ward, Bridget Williams-Jones and Hazel Clouser-Smith attended Mommies, Minis and Bottomless Mimosas. Jovan Harris was the host and founder of the event.
Kempner sponsors representatives for the Mommies, Minis and Bottomless Mimosas benefitting Galveston Police Department’s Blue Santa program include Jill Pehnke. Amber Jinkins. Angela Winegar, Karen Crummett and Brenna Barker.
A delicious meal was prepared by the Light House Charity team, which included, Amelia Collins, Liz Williams, Frank Provinziano, Elinor Tinsley, Pat Tinsley, Beth Karasek, Liz Johnigan and Cheryl Locke at the Mommies, Minis and Bottomless Mimosas benefitting Galveston Police Department’s Blue Santa program.
The Mommies, Minis and Bottomless Mimosas event benefitting Galveston Police Department's Blue Santa program was a hit with Tessa McCardell, Taylor Lopez, Shannon Gadberry, Autumn McCardell, Kellie Gutierrez, Elaina Gutierrez, Arabella Gutierrez and Jennie Latham.
Mardi Gras was the theme at the Mommies, Minis and Bottomless Mimosas benefitting Galveston Police Department's Blue Santa program enjoyed by Fran Card, Rosalee Mierzwa, Betty Krumholz, Karen Forde, Marcy Hanson, Bobbie Ivey, Ginny Weyland and Rebecca King.
The second annual Mommies, Minis and Bottomless Mimosas was held Oct. 15 at The Victorian Condominium ballroom. The event raised funds for this year’s Galveston Police Department Blue Santa program. Light House Charities catered the Mardi Gras-themed event, which raised about $5,000.
The men and women of the Galveston Police Department, together with an all-volunteer board, started the Blue Santa of Galveston program in 1994. Since then, requests for assistance have increased from 15 families to 400 in 2021. The pandemic’s toll on the island’s tourist industry has increased the need, Blue Santa organizers say.
Through the Blue Santa program, law enforcement and community members raise money to collect gifts and distribute them to families in need for Christmas.
All gift donations are warehoused at the Lighthouse Charity operations center in Galveston. With the help of volunteers, gifts are selected for each child, wrapped, packaged by families and delivered a few days before Christmas.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
