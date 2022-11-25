The second annual Mommies, Minis and Bottomless Mimosas was held Oct. 15 at The Victorian Condominium ballroom. The event raised funds for this year’s Galveston Police Department Blue Santa program. Light House Charities catered the Mardi Gras-themed event, which raised about $5,000.

The men and women of the Galveston Police Department, together with an all-volunteer board, started the Blue Santa of Galveston program in 1994. Since then, requests for assistance have increased from 15 families to 400 in 2021. The pandemic’s toll on the island’s tourist industry has increased the need, Blue Santa organizers say.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

