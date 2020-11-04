Leather football helmet, which belonged to Clifford Paisley, a member of the Galveston Hurricanes team during the 1920s. Helmets were first introduced during the early 20th century to combat the potentially life-threatening head injuries sustained by some players (Gift of Sylvia Paisley Gee).
COURTESY
Team photo of the Galveston Hurricanes, ca. 1925 (Gift of Sylvia Paisley Gee).
This month, visit Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston, and view a ca. 1920 leather football helmet that belonged to Clifford Paisley, a member of the early 20th-century amateur football team, the Galveston Hurricanes.
The Treasure of the Month is displayed on the library’s second floor near the east entrance.
