This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Princess and Cat Winslet.
Princess (A014702) is a chocolate lab mix that’s been wishing for a new family. She’s a good girl that loves to run and play in the yard. She also loves the water. She will swim as often as you let her. We’re reaching out to the community for help to find Princess a new place to stay. Can you help us? Her adoption fee has been donated, so no fee to adopt.
Cat Winslet (A016733) is a domestic short hair with an orange tabby coat. Cat is a regal beauty — all shades of light gold to deep orange-gold. After proper introductions, Cat is friendly and likes attention. She’s about a year and nine months old, spayed, current on her rabies vaccination, and ready for her forever home. Come meet lovely Cat, get acquainted and make her week special. Maybe she will go home with you.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Cat Winslet is available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50; remember Princess has no fee. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
