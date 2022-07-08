The Women’s Association of Galveston Country Club‘s 2021-22 program had a theme of “Around the World with WAG,” in a nod to the canceled flights, cruises, vacations, business trips and visits to family and friends brought on by the pandemic. The association, founded in 1991, has a mission “to promote friendship among its members, to participate in altruistic endeavors on Galveston Island, and to encourage participation in the social activities of the Galveston Country Club.”

The association’s goal through its programs was to dazzle, delight and educate members, as they “traveled” each month to a fascinating country, and for members to immerse themselves in the sights, sounds and traditions of interesting cultures.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with“Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

