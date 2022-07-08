The final program in “Around the World with WAG” was a trip to the St. Andrew’s Golf and Highland Games in St. Andrews, Scotland. Members Jerri Babin, Jolyn Scheirman and Lynn Winget welcome bagpiper Robert Wylie.
Women’s Association of Galveston Country Club members Patricia Woods, Betty Beathard, Cynthia Wolf, Jolyn Scheirman, Jackie Fluke, Debra Ender, Jerry Babin, Terrie Farmer and Ann Park celebrated June birthdays.
Katherine Evans, Terry Rizzo and Melissa Joseph of the Resource Crisis Center enjoy the Women’s Association of Galveston Country Club luncheon.
The 2022-2023 officers of the Women’s Association of Galveston Country Club’s include President Jolyn Scheirman, Secretary Cathy Abernethy and Treasurer Mary Ellen Presnell.
Women’s Association of Galveston Country Club members Lynn Winget and Beth Roobaert present a check to Carolyn D. Pate for the Galveston Island Humane Society.
Best of buddies Becky Campbell and Denise Roller enjoy the Scottish-themed luncheon of the Women’s Association of Galveston Country Club.
The Women’s Association of Galveston Country Club‘s 2021-22 program had a theme of “Around the World with WAG,” in a nod to the canceled flights, cruises, vacations, business trips and visits to family and friends brought on by the pandemic. The association, founded in 1991, has a mission “to promote friendship among its members, to participate in altruistic endeavors on Galveston Island, and to encourage participation in the social activities of the Galveston Country Club.”
The association’s goal through its programs was to dazzle, delight and educate members, as they “traveled” each month to a fascinating country, and for members to immerse themselves in the sights, sounds and traditions of interesting cultures.
