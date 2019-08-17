This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Biscuit and Noah.
Biscuit (A019052) is a domestic short hair gray tabby kitten. Biscuit’s expression is sweet, curious, quizzical and mischievous all rolled into one. His coat is a soft blue-gray with spots on his sides and tummy — just plain old stripes aren’t enough for him. How did Biscuit get his name? He loves to knead and make biscuits with his paws while the purr machine is running. Mustn’t forget the vital stats: Not quite 5 months old, already fixed and in possession of his rabies certificate.
Looking to start the school year off right? Noah (A017770) is just the scholar you need. This handsome boy loves to play in the yard and is very calm when he gets to play outside with a staff member or volunteer. He enjoys relaxing and being around people. Noah has been searching for a home to call his own since April. He’s preparing for his special week, and he’s hoping that you will stop by to meet him. Noah is a 4-year-old, neutered, mixed-breed dog.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Biscuit and Noah available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
