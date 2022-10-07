In the spring of 2011, Pam Schwertner learned her friend, Sharon Stone, a local businesswoman, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Stone, unable to find adequate medical resources locally, faced an uphill battle royale. Schwertner experienced her friend’s difficulties firsthand as she accompanied her to several medical visits. This experience led Schwertner to start Bra Dazzle. The goal then, as it is now, to assist local women diagnosed with breast cancer in finding valuable medical resources in the community. The goal is also to help obtain financial assistance for those who can’t afford to pay for annual mammogram, a key component in early breast cancer detection and survival.

Ten years later, Stone is a survivor, while the Bra Dazzle’s tradition continues. Funds raised are donated to the University of Texas Medical Branch breast cancer awareness programs benefitting the community.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in The Weekend edition. Contact her at openforbusinessconsulting@gmail.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

