Pam Schwertner, founder and the driving force behind the Bra Dazzle event that provides valuable breast cancer resources to women and men across the county, stands with volunteers Deborah Dedde Blackman and Cecilia Cooper.
The ladies gather for an evening of fun at Bra Dazzle. Standing left to right are Paula Hill, Robin Trochesset, Michelle Gerami, Trudy Trochesset, Rosie Rojas and Bobbie Sander. Seated are Kerri Cook and Julie Guardiola.
The University of Texas Medical Branch team, back row from left to right: Rebecca Trout Unbehagen, April Ciccarello and Joseph Robinson, husband of Dr. Kimberlyn Robinson and Dr. Angelica Robinson enjoy the festivities at the 2021 Dra Dazzle Breast Cancer Awareness event.
Galveston County Commissioner Joe Giusti and Sheriff Henry Trochesset are among the men in Galveston County hosting this year’s Bra Dazzle, which is planned for Oct. 13.
Lt. Paul Edinburgh and Constable Jimmy Fullen are among the men hosting the 2022 Bra Dazzle, planned for Oct. 13, to help raise money for breast cancer patients.
In the spring of 2011, Pam Schwertner learned her friend, Sharon Stone, a local businesswoman, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Stone, unable to find adequate medical resources locally, faced an uphill battle royale. Schwertner experienced her friend’s difficulties firsthand as she accompanied her to several medical visits. This experience led Schwertner to start Bra Dazzle. The goal then, as it is now, to assist local women diagnosed with breast cancer in finding valuable medical resources in the community. The goal is also to help obtain financial assistance for those who can’t afford to pay for annual mammogram, a key component in early breast cancer detection and survival.
Ten years later, Stone is a survivor, while the Bra Dazzle’s tradition continues. Funds raised are donated to the University of Texas Medical Branch breast cancer awareness programs benefitting the community.
