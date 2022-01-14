Kevin Venable, community development manager with Amoco Federal Credit Union, delivers a powerful message on the value of networking through chambers and giving back as a key to building business success at the first of the year’s Good Morning Galveston networking event.
Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce President Gina Spagnolia and new Chamber member Dillian Mena, owner of Galveston Bagel Company, partake in some of the delicious, warm, freshly baked bagels enjoyed by members at the first 2022 Good Morning Galveston networking event held at Texas Tail Distillery, 2416 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Amy Skicki, left, executive director at Bay Area Houston Transportation Partnership, and Christine Ruiz Hopkins make a connection at the first Good Morning Galveston event of 2020.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Nick Droege left, and Greg Truex serve up hot coffee from behind the counter at the Texas Tail Distillery, 2416 Postoffice St. in Galveston, during the recent Good Morning Galveston networking event.
DOREEN HUGHES/
For The Daily News
Judi Hoggatt, a volunteer with Childhood Cancer Connection, and Mark Hodges, marketing & communications manager with Shriners Children’s Hospitals, making a connection.
DOREEN HUGHES/
For The Daily News
All the month of January birthday folks enjoy a birthday serenade at the recent Good Morning Galveston networking event.
The new year started with a bang — the first Good Morning Galveston networking meetup in 2022 hosted by the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce was a knockout winner.
Chamber members and soon-to-be members gathered at the local establishment, Texas Tail Distillery, 2416 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Nick Droege and Greg Truex graciously provided the venue and greeted visitors while serving hot coffee from behind the counter.
