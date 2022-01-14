The new year started with a bang — the first Good Morning Galveston networking meetup in 2022 hosted by the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce was a knockout winner.

Chamber members and soon-to-be members gathered at the local establishment, Texas Tail Distillery, 2416 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Nick Droege and Greg Truex graciously provided the venue and greeted visitors while serving hot coffee from behind the counter.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

