This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Sylvester and Rocket.
Sylvester (A013271) is a domestic short hair with a black and white coat. He wants to say “Hello” to all the visitors who pass by his window. He hopes a special family will spend the time to get acquainted and take him home. Sylvester is a young adult, friendly, outgoing and loves attention. He is a handsome cat with striking markings, and his face is a conversation starter. Come meet Sylvester this week.
Meet Rocket (A012620)! He’s a sweet pup who already knows commands and is eager to display his intelligence. Rocket would be great for anyone looking for a pup to snuggle with. He is sure to cause laughter wherever he goes. Please come by to meet Rocket.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Sylvester and Rocket are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N., in Texas City.
