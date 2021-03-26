Growing up, Kathleen Maca and her sister Kelly enjoyed spending time on their maternal grandparents’ farm in Oklahoma. She was especially fascinated by her grandfather’s many stories and his visits to local cemeteries.

Maca, an impressionable 12-year-old at the time, remembers her grandmother declaring one day every summer as “Family Decoration Day.” On that special day, everyone in the family would visit their ancestors’ graves, doing a bit of cleaning up and leaving flowers on the graves of the dearly departed.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

