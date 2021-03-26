Kathleen Maca, right, is pictured here with her husband, John. Is it kismet that Houston-born Kathleen has written countless books about her beloved Galveston? Possibly, since in the late 1800s her husband’s great-grandparents immigrated through Galveston’s port.
The author of numerous books about Galveston, Kathleen Maca has 40-plus years in researching historic cemeteries. She also gives cemetery tours at Galveston’s many cemeteries.
CARLA PEOPLES
/For The Daily News
Kathleen Maca, right, is pictured here with her husband, John. Is it kismet that Houston-born Kathleen has written countless books about her beloved Galveston? Possibly, since in the late 1800s her husband’s great-grandparents immigrated through Galveston’s port.
Growing up, Kathleen Maca and her sister Kelly enjoyed spending time on their maternal grandparents’ farm in Oklahoma. She was especially fascinated by her grandfather’s many stories and his visits to local cemeteries.
Maca, an impressionable 12-year-old at the time, remembers her grandmother declaring one day every summer as “Family Decoration Day.” On that special day, everyone in the family would visit their ancestors’ graves, doing a bit of cleaning up and leaving flowers on the graves of the dearly departed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.